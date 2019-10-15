To the editor:
I have always had a great amount of respect for Mike Ley. His work ethic combined with his desire to serve our community is just one reason why I support Mike for mayor. My respect for Mike has grown over the past few months as I have watched how he has conducted himself during the mayoral campaign. Mike’s professionalism, patience, and humility are exactly what we need representing our city as mayor. His years of experience serving in the city government, working in the mayor’s office, running a local business and volunteering for local nonprofits make him the best candidate for mayor.
If you get a chance to talk to Mike you will see he has great plans for Auburn, but you will also notice that he admittingly does not have all the answers. He listens and is very open minded about issues people are dealing with every day. Mike has sought input from others through his numerous focus groups, walking door to door and conducting individual meetings with Auburn’s citizens. I believe this willingness to listen and remain level headed is an extremely important quality for our next mayor as they represent the entire community.
I hope you will join me in voting for Mike Ley in the upcoming Auburn nayoral election on or before Nov. 5.
Don Lauer
Auburn
