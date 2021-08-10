To the editor:
Once in a while a single question is brought forth: “Why is it ...?” Why is it that thus or thus is happening? Why is it that they have and I don't?
I’m sure that you have a lot of “why is it” questions on your mind. It all comes down to facts and truth, like why is it that I got beat in the YMCA’s pickleball tournament last Friday. Wellllll, the facts and truth are that I’m old and the competition was better. Simple. No arguments. If only all “why is it” questions were that easy to solve.
But, alas, they’re not. Take, for instance: Why is it that the government and the news agencies are excited about the new Delta variant of the virus. Are they excited that they can start to gain back control and panic in the lives of Americans? They can again gloss over the mind changing of the scientists and government. How many times has Dr. Fauci changed his mind on mask wearing? If masks work why don’t they? Why is it, when talking about the Delta variant, that the focus is on the number of cases and not the number of deaths? Is the variant less deadly than the previous COVID virus? You realize that the powers that be are starting to panic us before the present panic is over with projections of a new strain arriving after Delta. It looks like this virus may be around forever, like the common cold or the flu or other diseases.
Why is it that the concern of spreading the virus is focused on large concert crowds, large gatherings, small gatherings, people enjoying their lives? Is it to take our focus off the mess at the southern border where thousands of COVID positive illegals are crossing over with a lot of them being shipped all over the United States? COVID is serious, but it is being used as an excuse to implement a program to restrict our liberties, and, as Robert Sparkman wrote in his letter to the editor, to lead us where we don't want to go. To lead us astray.
What I’ve written is true. The facts may be a little hazy and it may be difficult to dig through all of the misinformation out there to find them, but keep digging and watching what is going on around you.
There is one source of information that is absolutely true and that source is God’s Word. Why is it that many don’t refer to that source and don’t even want to? We all have the freedom to think for ourselves and to make up our own minds. We all have free choice. The Bible shows the past, present and future. Everything in the past has happened. Everything in the present is happening, and those who look will see.
Everything in the future will happen, and that is the scary part, unless ...! In the future “... God will send upon them a deluding influence so that they might believe what is false.” Is this happening today? A person can so resist the truth that he finally becomes deluded and has to believe a lie.
Gene Link
Auburn
