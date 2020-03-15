High fives to the health care workers and health care leaders who are bravely and tirelessly working on the front lines to help keep our communities as safe and as healthy as possible.
High fives to each individual — no matter his or her age or occupation — who is washing his or her hands thoroughly and doing whatever else can be done to follow guidelines and keep health risks as low as possible.
And high fives to the parents, grandparents, older siblings, mentors and others who are assisting with education and child care during the long weeks that schools, day cares and universities are closed and/or conducting classes remotely.
