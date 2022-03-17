To the editor:
I want to thank Steve Garbacz for his opinion piece on the state's next gun law (online at kpcnews.com and on the March 15 Opinion page).
It is appalling to think that some state legislators would take an unsupported piece of legislation and insert it into another unrelated bill to get it passed without further public input or professional discussion. Law enforcement is against this bill which gets rid of handgun permits and opens up the possibility that lots more people will being armed in pubic.
I thought Republicans supported law enforcement. This legislation opens up the possibility of more people getting shot, including law enforcement. Is this freedom? Is this democracy? What a slippery slope. I am a Democrat and I hope Governor Holcomb shows his integrity and ethics and vetoes the legislation. My husband is a Republican and he agrees with me. Let's remember this underhanded process led by Representative Ben Smaltz the next time he is on the ballot. This is but one example of state legislators trying to undermine the democratic process. This cannot stand.
Patti Van Leuven
Albion
