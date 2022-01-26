To the editor:
I am writing in response to Steve Garbacz's Jan 21, 2022, editorial in The Star. Mr. Garbacz has made it infinitely clear in his many past editorials that he views the unvaccinated in our four-county area as deplorable, ignorant, uneducated, selfish, unclean ... the list of attributes could go on and on.
One question I would like to ask Mr. Garbacz is this: Has he done any research on how many of the 64% of unvaccinated individuals in our area have had a previous COVID infection and therefore may have acquired a robust, enduring natural immunity to this virus?
Maybe if Mr. Garbacz would read authoritative medical journals such as the UK's Lancet he would learn of the the very impressive real statistics on natural immunity. Maybe then Mr. Garbacz would think twice about criticizing others for their informed medical decisions.
Christine (Chris) Grogg
Auburn
