Windmill Museum thanks volunteers and donors
To the Editor:
Every year I tell my volunteers who help with Windmill Winter Wonderland that they are the reason this event is successful. This year being no different. I (Pam Younce), come up with the ideas, but they make it all happen, and that makes success. The many tasks taken care of by the volunteers include Saturday work day meals, repair decorations, put up and tear down displays, park cars, take admissions, work the kitchen, arrange the crafters, and everything else that may arise to be done. Thank you to all these volunteers who dedicate their time and hard work for the nine weekends involved.
We appreciate the local groups that volunteer in some way to help with Windmill Winter Wonderland event. They are as follows, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, Rotary, J.O. Mory, Elks, D.A.R., East Noble High School National Honor Society, and East Noble Middle School National Honor Society. We appreciate their continued support of the Museum.
We thank the following people for their monetary donations for our newly refurbished LED lighted Bethlehem display that was a beautiful addition to our displays. Julie and Kevin Kelham, Cindy and Craig Mertz, Nancy and Gary Strater, Pam and Doug Younce, Ponderosa Cabinet Company, Dekko Foundation, Cole Foundation, Larry Doyle, Dr. Koerner, Tom and JoAnn Burke, Julie Amundson, Dekko Investments, Ross and Margi Noble, Brad Miller, Bruce and Tresa Bishop, Belinda and Scott Strater, Bob Probst, Rotary, Jerry Stienbarger and Campbell and Fetter Bank. ’Tis the Reason for the Season.
We also thank those who donated for the children’s gift bags, Dave and Carol Schellenberg, for their continued support of supplying bikes and toys for give aways and to Independent Full Gospel Church for giving away gift certificates and Bibles. These acts of kindness and generosity add a special touch to our event.
We thank the Kendallville Police Department and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department for their safe guarding of our grounds and decorations during Windmill Winter Wonderland and keeping everything safe.
WAWK and The News Sun, we give thanks for helping promote to the community our beautiful and spectacular lighted social event.
Also making this a special occasion are the crafters and the kitchen help that spread good cheer to everybody who attends. Thank you, thank you.
Special thanks to Santa and Mrs. Claus for taking time out of their busy schedule from the North Pole to light up the children’s faces and giving them gift bags. The children’s smiles are priceless.
As you can see it takes many, many volunteers and hours to make this six-evening event run smoothly, and I thank each and everyone of you very, very much for making this one of Kendallville’s premier events at Christmas.
2023 dates for Windmill Winter Wonderland are Dec. 1, 2 and 3, Dec. 8, 9 and 10. See you then.
Pam Younce
Windmill Winter
Wonderland coordinator
