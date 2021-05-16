To the editor:
Thank you for running a feature on Michael Minick of Hamilton and the exhibit of his pottery at Fort Wayne‘s Castle Gallery.
I was able to view it and would encourage all (take your youth) to see the brilliant work of a very gifted and local artist. The Gallery is open Thursday through Saturday 11 to 4, no admission fee. Minick’s work sits in company with other beauties in a restored Romanesque residence that is a piece of art itself.
Hope Wilson
Angola
