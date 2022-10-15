90 years ago
• A fire of undetermined origin destroyed the story and a half cottage and contents of Mrs. August White of Fort Wayne. The cottage, a landmark in Rome City, is located on the narrows in Barker’s Woods. The Wolcottville Fire Department and a bucket brigade, formed by cottagers, kept the flames from spreading too far. Near the site of the White cottage a disastrous fire occurred some years ago, destroying a number of cottages. The cottage was one of the oldest on the mainland. It was constructed many years ago by the late H. I. Park, and was the second cottage to have been erected in that immediate vicinity. It contained some very good timber and had been kept in a fine state of preservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.