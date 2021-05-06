To the editor:
Quick note to our County Commissioners:
At present, skilled labor and raw material is in great demand. Try to get a contractor.
You want to wait to see if prices come down.
Let’s not take into account that we are coming out from under an economic setback. And that will only increase demand and prices for the above-mentioned items.
But let’s look at this. The Federal Government is working on putting $984 billion to $1.2 billion of construction money out into this already tight market over the next few years.
Just when and how do you see any downturn in the cost of construction?
If you know the answer, please let me know. Also, include the next six winning lottery numbers.
P.S. Wouldn’t it have been nice to have a few million extra dollars from wind farm tax income? Missed that, didn’t we?
Jim Redmond
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.