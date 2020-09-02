Sept. 2, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. To mark this occasion, the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum in Dana, Indiana, and Scripps Howard Foundation shared columns written by the Pulitzer Prize winning war correspondent.
The son of tenant farming parents in west-central Indiana, he became history’s greatest war correspondent.
The Ernie Pyle World War II Museum features the famous journalist’s birthplace and a museum dedicated to his life and writings as a war correspondent. It is owned by the Friends of Ernie Pyle, who are dedicated to preserving and expanding the legacy of the writer whose columns linked the soldiers on the front line to worried families on the home front.
To preserve Pyle’s memory is to preserve the sacrifices made by what has been dubbed “The Greatest Generation.” To learn more about the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum in Dana, Indiana, or make a donation to assist the efforts of the Friends of Ernie Pyle to honor him and that generation, go to erniepyle.org.
When Pyle was killed by a Japanese machine gun bullet on the tiny Pacific island of Ie Shima in 1945, his columns were being delivered to more than 14 million homes, according to his New York Times obituary.
Pyle wrote about the hardships and bravery of the common soldier, not grand strategy. His description of the G.I.’s life was more important to families on the home front than battlefront tactics of Gens. Dwight Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur or George Patton.
Prior to the United States’ entry into World War II, Pyle traveled to England and wrote about the Nazi’s continual bombing of London. His columns helped move the mood of America from isolationism to sympathy for the stubborn refusal of Great Britain to succumb to the will of Adolf Hitler.
The Pulitzer Prize winning journalist’s legacy rests in his words and the impact they had on Americans before and during a war that threatened to take the world behind a curtain of fascism. His columns open a window to the hardships endured by the common U.S. soldier.
The God-damned infantry column earned Pyle the Pulitzer Prize in 1944. For more columns by Ernie Pyle, visit journalism.indiana.edu/resources/erniepyle
Recalling the sacrifices made by those serving is a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by so many Americans to maintain the freedoms we enjoy. Pyle shares with readers the high price valiant men and women paid for our freedom. And they continue to do so today.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member orial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
