Summer is upon us, which means it's festival season.
We encourage our readers to take time this year to get out and attend them.
A week ago, local residents once again flocked to the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival in Kendallville. This weekend, the Tri-State Bluegrass Festival put on by the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association returned to the Noble County Fairgrounds for its first Memorial Day show since 2019.
Looking ahead to June, July and beyond, we'll get various community street fairs, county fairs, big-draw events like Angola's Balloons Aloft and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and all kinds of smaller weekend concerts, food truck days, community fundraisers and more.
The first and simplest reason to hit multiple festivals this year is for fun.
The second reason is to show your support for these events, as many are needing to bounce back in a big way after two years of COVID-19.
Local organizations missed out on festival revenue that helps fund the programs and services they bring to the community. Some have lost vendors along the way and others who make bank on the festival circuit are no doubt hurting after the COVID times.
Roaring back in a big way in 2022 will not only give them the financial wherewithal to come back in 2023, too.
Third, we all know that prices for everything are up, so staying closer to home and enjoying the offerings in your hometown is a frugal way to enjoy your summer months.
Instead of eating fuel prices to fly out of state or drive a long distance or watch your wallet evaporate trying to keep an RV fueled, consider instead playing a bingo card full of local events this summer.
Sure, eating out at the local fair can put a dent in your wallet, too, but many of the people you're buying from are going to plow that money right back into your community, so that money can recycle into things like scholarships for local students or service projects for those in need.
And, lastly, consider attending local events to help build and engage with your community.
Quality-of-place has become such a focal point in the worlds of economic development and community revitalization. But building a thriving community takes buy-in from every person who is a part of it. By participating and taking pride in your hometown, you play a part in making it better, stronger and more attractive.
The people setting up these festivals do it for you. They're taking on the added work and stress of getting everything organized in the hopes that you and your families will be able to attend and enjoy.
Don't make that work a wasted effort.
Take advantage of what our communities have to offer.
