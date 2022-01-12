To the editor:
Thank you to all the volunteers (well over 100), who helped with the Windmill Winter Wonderland and helped it to continue to be a successful event. This includes the people that fix Saturday work day lunches, park cars, take admissions, work the kitchen, put up and take down decorations, repair decorations, and anything else that might need to be done. Despite the tough weather conditions and a couple technical glitches, which were taken care of by the dedicated volunteers, family traditions and memories were still made at the event.
We appreciate the local groups that were involved: Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, Rotary, Elks, D.A.R., East Noble High School National Honor Society, and East Noble Middle School National Honor Society. It is great working with groups that are so committed to helping their community and organizations, such as the Windmill Museum.
Thanks to those who make monetary donations towards renovations of displays, Santa gift bags and also prism glasses for the children.
We thank Independent Full Gospel Church for performing the true meaning of Christmas by presenting a live Nativity scene. Also, for the act of kindness of their generosity of giving away Bibles and gift certificate giveaways.
We also thank Dave and Carol Schellenberg for their generosity of giving two children’s bikes for giveaways to children.
Thank you to the Kendallville Police Department for the safe guard of our Winter Wonderland collection.
We thank Santa and Mrs. Claus for putting a smile on the children’s faces and taking time from the busy North Pole to make it a forever memory for each child.
WAWK radio and The News Sun again supported us by helping us promote our special event to the public. Thank you again for your continued support.
Kitchen of goodies to eat and drink and crafters are also part of spreading good cheer throughout the six evenings.
Like I have said before, this is an event that is only made possible by the many volunteers it takes to make things happen, and the event that people are coming back year after year to see what we get new and see the breathtaking illumination of lights.
Put on your calendar for next year, Dec. 2, 3 and 4, and Dec. 9, 10 and 11 because we already have in the works a display you won’t want to miss. See you then.
Pam Younce
Windmill Winter Wonderland coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.