90 years ago
• One of the thriving industries of Kendallvile is the Breyer milk plant, which is now receiving 75,000 pounds of milk daily from some 500 producers within a radius of 25 miles. Twenty three trucks haul the cream to the local plant, where it is prepared for shipment to Philadelphia and made into ice cream.
