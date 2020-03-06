To the editor:
I have to be honest, until I looked into it, I really didn’t understand what a county commissioner did or just how important our commissioners were to our county. Frankly, it’s not something I gave much thought to. And unless you’re involved in the process, much of what a commissioner does can seem a bit mysterious. But keeping a county running is a big job. Our commissioners are responsible for our roads and bridges and other county-specific issues such as our jail to name a few. Part of their responsibilities are also to work with the cities within that county for the betterment of the region which they preside over.
It then stands to reason that the person we put in that position should have a proven track record of service to his community. Just as importantly that he or she has an understanding of the issues they will be addressing. In my mind, there is only one qualified candidate that fits this criteria — Mike Watson. I’ve actually had opportunity to sit down with Mike and listen to his heart. Let me share what I’ve discovered about Mike. First and foremost, he’s family man. I like that. But what impressed me most was his 18 years of serving his community. Mike’s credentials read like a who’s who of civic service. Here’s just a partial list of how Mike has served. He’s been an Auburn City Council representative 2013-present, he’s the current President Auburn Economic Development Commission. He’s the current President of the DeKalb Central Foundation. He served as past president of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and was past president of the Auburn Development Advisory Committee (Now Auburn Main Street). I could go on. But this abbreviated list should demonstrate that Mike is easily the most qualified individual to assume the position of county commissioner. Mike is also committed to fostering a better working relationship between the county and the cities that comprise it. Something that undoubtedly could be improved upon. He wants to streamline the process of working with the county for its citizens. I can say with confidence that no other individual running for this position has the experience, knowledge or dedication to make a positive impact on DeKalb County as does Mike Watson.
That’s why my wife and I will be casting my vote for Mike Watson as DeKalb County commissioner. I encourage you to do the same.
Matthew Murray
Auburn
