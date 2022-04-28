To the editor:
I am soon approaching the 33 year mark as a law enforcement officer in DeKalb County. I started my career in 1989 as a reserve officer for the City of Garrett before being hired by the Auburn Police Department in 1994. Upon retiring from there in 2021, I continued working with another law enforcement agency in DeKalb County.
During the 27 years I served with Auburn PD I held several positions and eventually rose to second in command as captain. I served in that leadership position for almost a decade and always strived to maintain the true focus of law enforcement: put the community first and “do the right thing.” In some instances, command decisions weren’t immediately accepted within the police department. It wasn’t because the task involved was so horrible, it was because when you answer the calling to become an officer you must accept that the concerns of the community take precedence over your own. We are here to serve the best interests of our community, and that is exactly what our current Sheriff Dave Cserep has done for over 34 years in service to his country and community.
I have known Sheriff Cserep my entire career and continue to be impressed with his level of commitment to the people he is sworn to serve. His decisions are always based on what he feels is right for the community, even though it might not be popular within the department. As public servants we must ensure the public comes first and that is all Sheriff Cserep asks of his officers. We are never promised wealth or status in this profession, we are only promised the support of our community if we do what’s right. Being unhappy occasionally with a decision is normal, but it is this chain of command that allows for law enforcement to provide fair and consistent service to those we are sworn to protect and serve. Yes, a few good officers left the Sheriff’s Department, but more merit deputies left under the previous administration than the current one. Some of those who have been so vocal against Sheriff Cserep were gone before he even took office.
Retaining and hiring officers has become an issue across the country. The DeKalb County sheriff's deputies are third in the county for starting salary, while having the largest area of responsibility. When an applicant starts looking for a department, that is a major concern for them. Sheriff Cserep has done a lot for those who decide to make a career with DeKalb County by implementing the pay matrix and lowering the age of retirement to 52 with 20 years of service. Hopefully, the other issues can be addressed with the county council’s help in his next term. Until then the public should know that even though a few good ones got away, far more good ones are still protecting them every day.
I ask the citizens of DeKalb County to look at the service they receive from the Sheriff’s Department and ask yourselves if you feel you are being short-changed or not. I would lay odds that most would say they are happy with the service and see no issues with the department as it pertains to your quality of life as a citizen of DeKalb County. Sheriff Cserep has always based his decisions on the good of the community and not for himself, which should be the mission for all Law Enforcement professionals.
Once again, I feel as though I’m being asked to “do the right thing” for the community and support Sheriff Dave Cserep for re-election on May 3, and I ask you to consider doing the same.
Mark Stump, captain (retired)
Auburn Police Department 1994-2021
