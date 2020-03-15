25 years ago
• Longtime businessman Garrett Moore, dedicated to the community for more than 50 years, was honored as the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce’s 1995 Citizen of the Year. In an emotional salute, chamber official Carol Platt presented Moore, 88, with the award before a crowd at American Legion Post 86.
