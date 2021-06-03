A meeting to discuss community internet access for DeKalb County was scheduled in the DeKalb County Courthouse in June. At the meeting, a representative from Inner-Design Group would discuss the Access Indiana program, which had funded several county and regional community internet access groups throughout Indiana. 

