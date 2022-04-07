To the editor:
Bill Hartman understands what it takes to be a DeKalb County commissioner. He takes the time to answer every phone call, at any time, and to do his best to work to a solution. He believes in putting people first.
My father is a veteran; we were experiencing difficulties in communication with the VA office. One phone call to Bill and within four hours we were updated on my father’s case. Amazing.
Bill is honest and upfront with people. Over the last three years he gained invaluable experience working with our county employees and has managed to save the taxpayers thousands of dollars through hard work and common sense. He is willing to work with everyone on anything that is affecting residents, including our veterans.
Bill Hartman has my vote, and I think that anyone who believes in keeping a sharp eye on taxes and that men with integrity should be in office should vote for him.
Bill Hartman knows what it takes to run this county.
Elijah Brewer
Butler
