25 years ago
• Jennifer Lynn Gross was crowned Miss Noble County Fair Queen at Cole Auditorium i n Kendallville. The 17-year-old from Churubusco won over nine other contestants in the 15th annual fair queen pageant before about 500 people. Gross will reign over the 115th annual Noble County community Fair activities this week and represent Noble County in the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in August at the Indiana State Fair. Carmen Smith, of Kendallville was third runner-up; Tiffani Lock, of Albion, second runner-up; Brandi Ott, of Albion, first runner-up; and Lorielle Miller, of Ligonier, Miss Congeniality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.