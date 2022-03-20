Congress doesn’t agree on much but there’s apparently one thing everyone agrees on — changing your clocks twice a year is a pain.
The U.S. Senate recently voice-voted to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time across the U.S.
The vote was said to shock even some of the Senators themselves, who are so sharply divided on most other issues.
Northeast Indiana just entered Daylight Saving Time this month — that happens in March when you jump your clocks forward an hour — and is currently scheduled to remain there until Nov. 6, when the state would return to Standard Time.
All of Indiana now observes Daylight Saving Time after that change was implemented in 2006. Prior to then, the state would experience weird time differences, like half the year being an hour ahead of Chicago and the other half being on the same time, while having similar problems with other states observing Eastern Daylight Time.
Now, Hoosiers switch their clocks twice a year like everyone else, although it’s possible that might change in the future.
So what would permanent Daylight Saving Time look like for Indiana?
Compared to Standard Time, Daylight Saving Time shifts the clock forward an hour, resulting in later sunrises and later sunsets.
When clocks changed to Daylight Saving Time this month, sunrise changed from 6:55 a.m. to 7:54 a.m., while sunset went from 6:45 p.m. to 7:46 p.m.
Summers in Indiana would be the same, with long-lasting sun late into the evening. But a permanent change to DST would impact Hoosier winters, potentially in ways that residents might not enjoy.
By staying on DST year-round, sunrises would be shifted later in the morning during winter. At its most extreme on the winter solstice on Dec. 21, sunrise wouldn’t occur this year until 9:02 a.m. if the state were to stay on Daylight Saving Time.
The change would give the state more light in the evenings — no more leaving work at 5 p.m. in the darkness — but when do Hoosiers want more light in the cold-weather months?
One obvious pitfall of DST year-round would be the impact to morning commutes for K-12 schools and workers in winter. With darker conditions in the early morning, does that increase road hazards for drivers on snow and ice in the dark as opposed to early-morning light? Do schools delay or cancel more often out of concern of putting buses on sketchy roads in the dark?
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine agrees that the U.S. should do away with twice-annual time changes, although it suggests the opposite approach — Standard Time is more conducive to sound sleep and the body’s natural circadian rhythms, because you’re not going to bed when it’s light and waking up when it’s dark.
Farmers have generally been opposed to clock-switching, meanwhile studies on energy usage are mixed at best — Indiana actually used more power during Daylight Saving Time after making the switch in 2006 as opposed to the oft-cited notion that changing clocks saves power.
And lastly, Indiana faces a unique problem being on the dividing line of two time zones. If the country goes to one time year-round, does it reopen the debate about which counties stay in Eastern Time and which ones (or all of them) go to Central Time?
It’s nice to see that there’s at least one thing Congress can agree on.
But their surprise consensus on Daylight Saving Time is more complicated than first glance suggests and probably requires more deep thought than a shared annoyance with clock-changing.
Let’s sleep on it, then have some thoughtful discussion about time before blindly charging forward into a new era.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
