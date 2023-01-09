It's been kind of a tumultuous week.
We just finished up a big move here at the office, relocating the editorial department from our longtime area in the back of the building to some new digs up by the front desk and front door, so it's been an adventure.
I hate moving. After purchasing our house in 2016 I told my wife we're going to live there for a long, long time because I never want to move again. After four years of ins and outs during college, then moving to Portland in May 2008, moving from Portland to Greenwood in December 2012, moving from Greenwood to Fort Wayne in May 2015 and then moving from our Fort Wayne apartment to our house in April 2016, I've had about enough of moving.
Anyhow, all of that to say that I'm still somewhat mentally exhausted from that and the holidays, so instead of a coherent column on a singular topic, it's time for another jumble of musings that don't qualify for their own column but that I'd like to write about anyway:
Brazil's Jan. 8 is a U.S. Jan. 6
If you're not following international news, far-right anti-democracy rioters spouting imagined claims of massive election fraud in Brazil stormed the capital in Brasilia and ransacked the halls of government on Sunday.
Sound familiar? Yeah, it's basically a replay of America's shameful riot.
Did anyone expect any different from loser President Jair Bolsonaro, who some referred to as the "Trump of Brazil" and his die-hard supporters? Like Trump before him, Bolsonaro laid the groundwork of lies early and often that the only way he could lose was if he was cheated. And he lost, refused to admit defeat and stood by whistling proudly while his supporters attacked the capital and called for a military coup.
I don't know what the world's fascination with populist authoritarianism is lately, but dictatorships have never tended to be the utopia that these rioting doofuses think it will be.
Thought processes that bend my mind
Last East Noble School Board meeting was a continuation of the ongoing proxy culture war that has found a battleground in 20-minute public comment periods. We got another round of argument for and against a possible Gender and Sexuality Alliance, a support club for LGBTQ+ students.
I would assume such a club, like most after-school clubs, is a gathering place for students to network and talk about their experiences as they live their lives, share stories, give each other advice and support to one another.
Not so! Or at least, so I heard, as I had a moment as I tried to wrap my mind around the latest anti-argument.
Summed up it went like this: The club will be a setting for students to get bombarded with propaganda that will convince them that anyone who questions them actually hates them and that will make them depressed and that will make them suicidal.
Coming from people who clearly don't approve of LGBTQ+ lifestyles, the argument that we have to deny kids a support group (in part because of people who would label them "sexual sinners" who must be confronted because it's totally their business) in order to protect those kids is really just... wow.
Simpler, more-straightforward thought process: Maybe LGBTQ+ kids will lead happier lives if people offer empathy instead of condemnation/harassment?
Simulation theory
I've been playing a new video game and a central concept of the game circles around "simulation theory." It's a core concept of "The Matrix" — that reality as we perceive is actually not reality, but a simulation of such.
It could be like "The Matrix," where we exist as virtual avatars of our actual selves located somewhere outside the simulation. Or, it could be such that we actually have no physical aspect, that we are merely code, created and programmed like the characters in a video game.
It raises philosophical questions like, if reality isn't "real," can there really be moral implications of our actions within the simulation? (It's a great question also raised in a different game, "Doki Doki Literature Club," where a self-aware character inside the game messes with the code, hurting her fellow friends within the game in the process, but does so in order to try to reach and connect to you, the real-life player in the real world.)
Then I started wondering, don't the tenets of Earth religions also kind of ring of simulation theory?
Take Christianity. When your body dies, your soul migrates somewhere else for eternity. Doesn't that make life on Earth more or less a simulated existence?
Or what about religions like Hinduism that believe in reincarnation? Reincarnation might be more like a player re-rolling a character in a new roleplaying game — you, the player existing outside the game world, retain the knowledge and experience and memories of that first "life" as you enter the simulated world a second time, third and beyond.
Gas price volatility
Gas has come back up a bit, but it did temporarily drop under $3 per gallon recently.
Gas prices are up 37% compared to January 2021, but are now down 34% off peak from the June 2022 high.
Obviously this is all Joe Biden's fault, one-track minds would claim. He did this!
But if Joe if the sole responsible party and he somehow made gas prices go up to $5 per gallon in June, how has he now dropped it back to $3.32?
U.S. crude oil production has ticked up back to about where it was in Aug. 2019. Output has only ever been higher for an eight-month span in 2019-2020 before the pandemic.
So why isn't the price close to where it was in Aug. 2019 at $2.70 per gallon if domestic supply is at an equal level now?
(Also, interesting fact — annually, gas prices typically hit their lowest prices of the year in January and are highest during about May-July.)
