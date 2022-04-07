To the editor:
The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) was founded in April 1986 when residents of Bloomington, Indiana, rallied around a toddler who needed a life-saving liver transplant. In less than eight weeks, the community raised more than $100,000 to place the boy on the organ waiting list. But he died before an organ was found. Those community volunteers, along with his parents, turned tragedy into triumph by using those funds to help other transplant families.
For more than 35 years, COTA has assisted thousands of transplant families by helping to raise funds for a lifetime of transplant-related expenses. COTA has built extensive volunteer networks across the nation in an attempt to ensure that no child or young adult needing an organ or tissue transplant is excluded from a transplant waiting list due to lack of funds.
We need your help today to make sure that tragedies, like the one that was the catalyst in founding COTA, are not repeated.
April is National Donate Life Month. Every day, 20 people die in the United States waiting for an organ transplant. Another person is added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. One organ donor can save eight lives. Please go to RegisterMe.org and register to be a designated organ and/or tissue donor.
COTA is a national charity dedicated to guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses; 100% of funds raised in honor of patients assist with a lifetime of transplant-related expenses.
Rick Lofgren, president
The Children’s Organ Transplant Association
