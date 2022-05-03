To the editor:
Are Christians criticizing woke gender ideology unloving?
An Easter article in this paper by Steve Garbacz indicated he thinks Christian critics are unloving.
Our society is headed in the wrong direction. Like the prophets and apostles, ordinary Christians have a responsibility to warn them. In fact, it is unloving to stay silent.
The gender ideology movement receives full support from Biden’s administration. Woke activists are demanding indoctrination of children at early ages through public education.
If activists get their way, children will undergo this indoctrination. If parents interfere, they could be charged with child abuse. Children could be removed from their homes. Pastors could be prosecuted for hate speech if they address LGBT issues biblically in counseling and preaching.
Sound wild? It’s already happening in Canada and some states.
There are physical and spiritual consequences to woke gender ideology.
Puberty blocking drugs and hormones are commonly used. These treatments can cause permanent health and developmental issues, including infertility.
For instance, bone densities of young men undergoing these regimes are similar to geriatric patients.
Micropenises are common. One young man developed a micropenis due to puberty blockers. When he underwent “gender affirmation surgery,” there wasn’t enough material to create an artificial vagina. So, the surgeon fashioned it from his colon (sigmoid colon vaginoplasty). The odor caused his boyfriend to leave him, and now he is even more depressed.
Josef Mengele could not have designed more ghoulish experiments. If you want to investigate the perverted fathers of the gender ideology movement, look up John Money and Alfred Kinsey.
Based upon empirical date alone, unbiased thinkers should see the bankruptcy of gender ideology.
There is spiritual revelation contained in Scripture, though, and Scripture defines objective reality.
God created mankind male and female, in his image. Adam and Eve were commanded to multiply and fill the earth with other image-bearers within the context of the nuclear family.
Rejecting the creation mandate and pursuing our own course is an echo of Adam’s rebellion against God’s design. Man was created to reflect God’s glory and to enjoy communion with Him. Rejecting God and his good design results in frustration and existential angst. Those on this path experience alienation from God now, and ultimately eternal separation.
There are many liberal, false pastors in pulpits who say otherwise, though. They are secularists disguising themselves as shepherds, nursing at the breast of this culture. They worship a Play-doh god shaped according to this culture. PCUSA, ELCA, UMC, and liberal Mennonite pastors are amongst them.
Does God have unconditional love for all? Liberal pastors focus upon God’s love to the exclusion of his holiness.
Read the Bible, especially the book of Romans. God is holy. He exercises wrath and judgment against sinful men.
God loves his creation and sent his Son to accomplish its redemption, and restoration of the pre-Fall harmony.
He doesn’t exercise redemptive love upon all men, though. Faith in Christ and repentance are required. Repentance involves experiencing a change of mind. The mind needs to be changed through the new birth from God. This new birth aligns us with him and his design. The body is not the issue. Our minds need renewal.
Born-again believers want to please and obey God. They find their identity and belonging in union with Christ, not the LGBT community.
Concerning Steve’s claim that Christian critics don’t know others with these issues, thus cannot empathize with them, many Christians left these backgrounds. Becket Cook, Rosaria Butterfield, and Christopher Yuan are Christian authors who were part of the LGBT community and address these issues with biblical faithfulness and compassion. Sound biblical churches include repentant, loved brothers with these testimonies.
Responsible, empathetic believers would not affirm the dysphoria of sexually confused individuals any more than they would affirm the dysphoria of anorexics starving themselves to death.
For more information on sexuality from a biblical perspective, I recommend “Love Thy Body” by Nancy Pearcey.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
