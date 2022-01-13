To the editor:
Giving from the heart makes Christmas brighter.
For some, Christmas can be a time of feeling no one cares. Fortunately, there are people who step up to the plate and give from their heart to change that feeling. The residents of Sunny Meadows Residential Home were the recipients of giving hearts this Christmas and during the days leading up to Christmas. A special thank you to Becky Hoover, member of Spencerville Eastern Star, for contacting me about doing something for the residents of Sunny Meadows, advising she knew of several organizations/companies more than happy to help make Christmas a little brighter for those at Sunny Meadows.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to Adventure Homes, Butler Dental Group, Beacon Credit Union, Auburn Alterations, Spencerville Eastern Star Donut Trailer and Auburn Lions Club.
A special thank you also goes out to DeKalb County Extension Homemakers, Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, and employees of DeKalb County for their donations this Christmas.
Giving hearts are everywhere at Christmas and throughout the year. All we have to do is want to do for others and the magic happens. DeKalb County is filled with giving hearts.
Leta Hullinger
On behalf of Sunny Meadows residents and staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.