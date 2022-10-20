To the Editor:
I am so very tired of hearing women yell in protests that they want abortions to be legal because decisions about their bodies are theirs to make. If a woman wants to get an abortion that means she is pregnant, and it isn't just her body that she is talking about. Her body is now the caregiver for another human being developing inside her, so her decision doesn't just affect her. What about the rights of this new human being starting to develop?
I am also tired of hearing how great the Democratic Party is. Since Joe Biden, a Democrat, became president, our country has been going down hill at a fast pace. He can hardly give a speech without giving misinformation and is a very weak leader which was shown in the way he had our troops leave Afghanistan. You don't leave some Americans, some Afghan friends, and good military equipment behind in such a situation. Also, his very poor leadership in handling the immigration crisis is deplorable. Drug dealers and other criminals are coming through our open border as well as many others we know nothing about. What will all these people do when they get here? The southern states cannot be expected to handle thousands and thousands of immigrants with no organized government plan or help. Where is the Democratic leadership?
Consequently, when someone says how great the Democrats have been also think about the high inflation now on everything Americans need to buy and the high debt put on our country by over spending caused by the Democrats. President Biden said he would unify the country, but he has done the opposite and made division worse. I have never heard such hateful speech as I have heard by Democrats against conservatives in recent months and during the last administration. It's as though they don't have a good record of accomplishments so they resort to constantly finding fault with anyone who disagrees with them. Unless the Democrats and conservatives learn to communicate with each other and work together, our country is headed for destruction. Wake up people and do some honest research to find the truth about what is happening in our country and who is responsible. For example, who is pushing socialism in our country and why are they doing it? You will not get the truth if you only listen to liberals.
Marilyn Harp
Kendallvillle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.