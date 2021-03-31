A study by New American Dimensions, a research firm specializing in ethnic market studies, determined the Boy Scouts of America has to begin a more pro-active approach to include youth from other cultural backgrounds.
Focus groups consisting of Venturing age (14-18 years-old or 9th-12th grade boys and girls), Scouts BSA (11-18 years-old or 6th-12th grade boys and girls), and Parents of Cub Scout age (7-10 years-old or 1st to 5th-grade) who were not currently enrolled were the participants in this study. The target market included Asian and Hispanic/Latino and African American. This study's main objective was to increase the understanding of these markets' needs and desires and, particularly, for the Boy Scouts of America organization.
The common themes to all three cultural groups are having an activity they believe was safe, reinforcing the values that the parents are teaching their child(ren) at home, and helping build their child's self-esteem and self-confidence. Additionally, they would like to see the activity to help their child(ren) become successful in life.
However, success has different meanings. African American families define success as an upstanding citizen and a contributing member of the community. Hispanic/Latino families define a successful child as respectful, responsible, with firm family bonds. The importance of cultural heritage, responsibility, and including the family also played a pivotal role in deciding what after school activities were suitable for their child. Both African American and Asian groups include independence, character development, academic improvements, discipline, leadership skills, teamwork, physical fitness, and service to their community.
African American youth look for recognition, competitiveness, team, service to the community. Hispanic/Latino youth want a variety of activities, and they like to try new activities. The overall response about selecting after school activities is they want to have fun and be with friends. Asian American youth want activities that allow them to meet new people, try new things, teach leadership skills, and prepare them for academic success.
The awareness and perceptions of Boy Scouts of America are overall positive. They describe scouts as honest, responsible, disciplined, trustworthy, and good citizens in their community. The parents are aware of the Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA programs but are not familiar with what they each do, and it is even a lower level of awareness for new immigrants. Venturing age youth do not know that Venturing exists.
When describing a scout, the parents would reference they only think of a scout as white or Anglo boy. They also do not see a Scout as someone comfortable being with someone from their race or ethnicity. Parents overall lack the knowledge and information about all programs that Scouting provides. The disconnect of the legacy piece of being a scout lacks the motivation to encourage their child(ren) to join.
Parents are concerned with safety. To reassure them is to include them in the process of what adult leaders have to go through before becoming their son or daughter's leader. The perception among parents is the program is expensive because of the equipment and uniforms that are required. There was a sense that their child(ren) may not want to wear the uniform because it looks outdated. Scholarships help with camps, uniforms, and other items needed to fill the program's objectives. Many units wear cool t-shirts or class “B” uniforms when volunteering and at other community activities.
While youth in all groups have a positive perception of both Scouts BSA and Venturing activities, they do not see others like them scouting, nor do they see their friends. African American youth are more challenging to recruit because they prefer team sports versus extreme sports. They believe extreme sports are too individualistic and/or don't provide the recognition they usually seek. Asian and Hispanic/Latino youth do like extreme sports because it gives them new opportunities to try something new.
In this study, parents and youth suggest the BSA marketing be more relevant to their age, gender and cultural background. They also suggest promoting fun activities that match their culture and the market where they live. Parents want to know about the Youth Protection training and the rules that Scouting has set up to provide a safe environment. Emphasize that parents are encouraged to participate in their child's unit. Make a face-to-face or telephone call ask instead of an email or text. Using a spokesperson from the same culture will help parents and youth identify their role in BSA.
To conclude, the Boy Scouts of America has the best programs to teach and support all youth. The BSA programs will provide a lifetime of benefits. They improve their academic performance, increase their self-confidence and self-esteem, keep them physically fit, give opportunities to serve their community, develop leadership skills, discipline, developing character, understand all cultural backgrounds, build their independence, and so much more. Moreover, youth will have fun and enjoy the time with their peers.
It is the mission of the Anthony Wayne Area Council, Boy Scout of America, to serve others by helping to instill values in young people, and in other ways, prepare them to make ethical choices over their lifetime in achieving their full potential. The values we strive to instill are based on those found in the Boy Scout Oath and Law.
The vision is that Anthony Wayne Area Council, BSA will impact our community's long-term success by building leadership, character, integrity, and values in all youth and their families in our community today. We will build tomorrow’s leaders of character through Scouting adventures today! Join us today. To find your local unit go to BEASCOUT.ORG or AWAC.ORG
Phil Ferguson and Tammy Taylor represent the Anthony Wayne Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, based in Fort Wayne.
