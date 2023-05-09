To the Editor:
I would like to offer words of gratitude and appreciation to all that voted for me or supported my campaign in some way or another.
As you heard me state, Sara and I made the decision last fall for me to seek reelection to another term with the full belief that we put the outcome in the Lord’s hands, based upon His plan for our life, not ours. That belief hasn’t wavered.
Thank you to all the people and businesses that supported our campaign, which includes people that could not cast a vote. A great big thank you to everyone who cast a vote for me. I greatly appreciate your recognition of what’s been accomplished and your confidence in me to continue that momentum.
I congratulate Mr. Clark on his election to the mayor’s office and will do all he asks me to assist in his transition into this position. There is so much in process now and much more than this on the drawing board per se. Just a lot of work to be done. I will continue working hard to hand off everything in as good a standing as possible. All that needs to be done is in a variety of stages and will take time from now to completion.
This is a great city embodied in a great county and I am proud to be a leading part in managing and promoting our city. Thank you to all and I will issue a final farewell at the appropriate time.
Thank you and God Bless.
Michael Ley
Mayor City of Auburn
