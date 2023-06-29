To the Editor
The DeKalb Central School Board voted down a proposed $20 million capital spending bond issuance on June 23, 2023. Supporters of the bond issuance spoke about the need for DeKalb to compete with other area school facilities such as Carroll’s and Leo’s. Speakers opposed to the bond issuance in its current form asked for a better plan. Another asked that the school do a better job distinguishing between needs and wants. School Board members presented their reasons of why they voted either for or against the spending proposal. School Board President Greg Lantz encouraged the audience to look at the bigger picture. Let’s take a look at that bigger picture.
INview is an Indiana Department of Education website that allows comparisons of schools. The comparisons between DeKalb, Carroll, and Leo are eye-opening. The data available includes: Students graduating within 4-years, Diploma Strength, Grade 10 Math & English Language Arts proficiency, and Per Pupil Expenditures. DeKalb ranked lower than both Carroll and Leo in the categories of Graduation within 4 years, Diploma Strength, and Grade 10 Math & English Language Arts proficiency. DeKalb ranked first among the three schools in a single category: Per Pupil Expenditures. Perhaps the community should consider ways to compete by emphasizing academics. I know of large employers in other Indiana communities that are deeply involved in efforts to improve academic outcomes in their communities.
Several speakers mentioned that they had graduated from DeKalb. I, too, graduated from DeKalb. I participated in sports, in the band, and in the Conglomeration. I was a class president for two of my four years. A speaker mentioned the differences of opinions among county residents in the formation of DeKalb High School during the school consolidation era. My dad, a business law teacher, made the move from Auburn High School to DeKalb High School. My mom was a kindergarten teacher in the system. Even as an elementary school student, I was deeply influenced by community dynamics during the formation of DeKalb High School.
My career took me on a journey through banking, manufacturing finance, and federal government consulting. I had many opportunities to live elsewhere. My strong desire to remain in DeKalb County was always a key factor in deciding among career options that came my way. I regret being unable to attend last week’s meeting as I was out of town. However, I plan to continue to attend future meetings.
Let us consider our way forward. Successful forecasting and budgeting is dependent on visionary leadership. We need to step back, look at the big picture, and come up with better plans. We need to better distinguish among our needs and wants. We need to look at the whole county, not just DeKalb Central. We need the leadership of our major employers to be actively engaged in promoting the academic success of all DeKalb students. We need a thoughtful discussion about how we define success in all of our DeKalb County schools. Let’s look at the bigger picture.
Larry Williams
Auburn, Indiana
