25 years ago
The DeKalb County Operation Shelter fund drive kicked off in May behind the proposed shelter on East 7th Street along the west bank of Cedar Creek. The goal of the drive was to raise $428,000 to convert a fire-damaged apartment building into a shelter to house up to 40 homeless people. Organizers planned a tour of the facility at the event.
