Give it away! WANE conducted an online poll Tuesday asking how people intend to spend their stimulus checks. Respondents had five options from which to choose plus the generic "other."
What was missing? Give the money away! In what is arguably the wealthiest society the world has ever seen, millions of people are about to come into $1,200 (or more) they didn’t expect. I wonder how many have even considered giving the stimulus money away. I’m not talking about the person whose business is suddenly at a standstill. I’m not talking about the person who’s been furloughed. I’m not talking about the person already living in poverty. I’m talking about the rest of us. Salaried folks, government employees, retirees and others who, like me, haven’t seen a reduction in income.
Perhaps you’re wondering, "Who the heck is this guy to tell people to give money away?" Well, I’m a pastor so that’s part of my job! I tell people to give stuff away all the time so as not to be beholden to the things of this world. It’s all going to be taken from you soon enough. The more you’re in the habit of giving, the less traumatic loss will be, either through misfortune or death.
From a spiritual perspective, the authors of scripture talk frequently of the need to be a giver. This is not because God is covetous of your money. To the contrary, you have nothing that God needs. But God wants your heart and your affection and God knows your heart and your money are forever linked. Wherever one leads, the other follows.
To those who respond to the suggestion of giving money away by asking "Why should I?" I would simply say the question works just as well in reverse. Why shouldn’t you give money away?
The Rev. Adam Reasner
Pastor, St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Auburn
