To the editor:
Thank you Brad and Marty Grimm for your letter to the editor. I am inspired to write about my 30 years with total confidence in the man, Sheriff David Cserep. He, his wife Michelle, John and I were neighbors for those 30 years.
He lent himself to do mock interviews for young area women who were preparing for Miss Indiana. Who does that? Sheriff David Cserep. We were always impressed with his safety for our neighborhood and community. His integrity never wavers. He has developed his team to be ready for every juncture of danger. Did you know that he trains them and is prepared to help neighboring counties as well? They were prepared to assist Allen County during the protests last year. Did you know that the 92 sheriffs in the state of Indiana are in communication for our safety at all times? Did you know he wants to create a shooting range for the public so they can learn careful applications in gun use? Did you know he promises and delivers on that day that if any unwelcome force comes to try and take our guns, or harm us in any way — Sheriff Cserep promises to have our back?
The best part of trusting this man and voting him through for our protection, is knowing how driven and available he is to keeping our community safe. I am always impressed how relational and open he is to us all and that no matter what I believe in his faithfulness to God, his conduct and his word!
Shirley Souder
Auburn
