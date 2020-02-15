To the editor:
If you weren't at the Sip, Sample, Shop event in historic downtown Kendallville on Saturday, Feb. 8, you missed a fun event!
We'd like to thank the participating businesses for making this an enjoyable evening. Thanks to Betty Lou Designs and Graphics, Carla's Antiques, Christian Community Center, The Gauntlet, Imani Massage and Wellness, Kendallville Chamber, Main Street Bargain Shoppe, Pizza Forum, Picture This in Print, Sozo Art Gallery, WachamaCAKES, and Weible's Paint and Flooring.
Everyone enjoyed cookies, chocolates, snacks and beverages while visiting each business to see what they offer. Some special discounts and services were given. This is an annual event to showcase the diverse businesses that are available downtown. If you missed it this year, watch for it the first of next year and come see what downtown has to offer!
Cheryl Barker
The Heart of Kendallville Committee
