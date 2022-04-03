90 years ago
• Interest in the kidnapping of little 20-month old Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., son of the famous Col. and Mrs. Charles A. Lindbergh of Hopewell, N.J., has been brought closer to Kendallville with receipt of a bulletin at the local police department from Hopewell, requesting that local officials join in the hunt for the child. The bulletin asks that any information concerning the whereabouts of the child be addressed to Col. H. N. Schwarzkopf of Trenton, N.J., superintendent of New Jersey state police or Col. Charles A. Lindbergh of Hopewell, N.J. The baby has blond curly hair, dark blue eyes and a deep dimple in the middle of his chin. He is 20 months old, 29 inches in height, and weighs between 27 and 30 pounds. No mention was made of reward for information concerning the child.
