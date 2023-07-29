To the Editor:
Would you like your tax dollars to be returned to and invested in DeKalb County? This is what SB 4 accomplishes when DeKalb County Commissioners vote to opt in to receive additional funding to provide core public health services. This is available to every county in Indiana, but county commissioners must choose to opt in. As of Tuesday, there were 55 counties that have already opted in reported planning on opting in including Allen, Noble, Steuben, and LaGrange.
SB 4 specifically targets 30 different healthcare needs. Health screenings, prenatal care, substance use treatment, drug and tobacco education and the prevention and reduction of chronic illnesses. Impacting the health and future of our children and families is priceless. The number of those uninsured is rising due to the ending of pandemic funding of Medicaid that began May 1. As of July 24, Indiana ranks 9th in the nation for the number of people (142,000) who have lost their Medicaid coverage in just 3 months. (Source: KFF) Children account for 34% while adults are 66% who are now uninsured.
Data provided by the Governor's Health Commission states that, at minimum, DeKalb County would receive an additional minimum of $421,833,75 in 2024 and an additional $843,667 - $1,124,890 in 2025. By not opting in, the amount received is only $56,401.23.
According to the America's Health Rankings, Indiana ranks 35 out of 50 states; other sources state this number to be 38. Illinois ranks 26, Michigan at 29, and Ohio comes in at 37.
The State of Indiana Governor’s Public Health Commission reports Indiana averages $55 per capita spent on public health, the US average is $91. DeKalb County ranks 92 out of 94 counties with less than $3 per capita being spent on public health. In surrounding counties, Allen and Steuben County spend just over $10 while LaGrange County spends approximately $10 and Noble County approximately $8.
This bill does not intend for the health departments to provide services by themselves. It is very clear that funding may be granted or contracted with other entities. Many organizations are willing to collaborate. Monies granted to any organization should include a reporting requirement based on the information expected as part of the SB 4 funding. This will help ease the reporting burden on the health department staff.
The truth is SB 4 has no hidden agenda, no loopholes, no mention of telling parents how to parent and educate their child, no vaccine mandates, and no conspiracy to take over running our county health department or the United States; like some would like you to believe. SB 4 will provide core health services for our county, including mental health, provide tools and resources for parents to educate their children on tobacco and substance abuse, the real and dangerous health risks of vaping and suicide prevention. SB 4 can provide prenatal care giving our babies the healthiest start possible.
This funding is an investment in public health and will play a crucial role in the continued growth and prosperity of DeKalb County. Healthy, thriving citizens contribute to the overall well-being and success of any community. A healthy community attracts new businesses and opportunities for DeKalb County residents. By accepting this funding, we are investing in the health and economic development of DeKalb County. Not opting in allows our tax dollars to go to other counties.
On Monday, July 31, the commissioners are expected to vote. Please let your voice be heard by contacting them and asking them to opt in for SB 4. Bill Hartman, Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson.
Tammy Stafford, RN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.