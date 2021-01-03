On Wednesday, U.S. Senators debated upping direct COVID-19 relief payments to U.S. citizens, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ultimately blocked the measure from getting a vote.
Last week, we urged Indiana’s delegation to support upping the direct payments to everyday people from $600 to $2,000, in accordance with a request made by President Donald Trump.
Trump, who railed against the COVID-19 relief bill on Dec. 22, ultimately ended up signing it last week with the direct payment provision of $600 in it, despite calling that amount too low. Some Americans have already started receiving the money last week.
House Democrats pounced on the rare opportunity to agree with Trump on something, vowing to take up a standalone measure to boost payments to $2,000.
That measure passed the Democratic-majority House on Monday, as was expected, with bipartisan support including 44 House Republicans. Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks voted against it, as he had against the original COVID relief and omnibus bill, but four other Indiana Republicans did support it.
As the bill moved to the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority, McConnell obviously didn’t want to put his own caucus on the hot seat as Republicans had been the ones trying to keep spending on more COVID relief down.
One argument that’s arisen since Trump’s Dec. 22 address is that direct payments to Americans isn’t well “targeted,” meaning that it throws cash at everyone as opposed to honing in on the people who really need it most.
Someone who had been out of work or struggling makes bills needs cash more than someone whose work schedule hasn’t been affected at all by COVID-19 and has a healthy savings account. Benefits drop for households earning more than $75,000, so there already some built in protection there.
It’s a legitimate argument for this type of aid — although pumping more money into the fragile economy could be positive regardless, as long as people actually spend the money and don’t sock it away — but it’s disingenuous criticism when being bandied by Congressional Republicans.
Targeting the aid to the people who need it most would mean putting more into unemployment assistance, rental assistance, housing relief, food stamps and the like. There’s already some of that in the relief bill, albeit reduced compared to the first relief package earlier in 2020.
Those types of programs have never been popular on the right, which often labels them “welfare” and argues those social programs disincentivize people from actually working in favor of sitting home cashing government checks.
You don’t even have to look too far back in history — you could find plenty of griping earlier this year from when the unemployed were receiving an extra $600 per week in their jobless checks.
If you target the cash to the few instead of blanketing it across the many, it’s more likely to breed complaints from people who are working and still struggling about people who aren’t working are getting more for doing nothing.
The targeting justification is legitimate. Giving cash to everyone isn’t the most efficient way to help in a crisis, even if it is maybe the fairest.
But representatives have shown time and time again they don’t like giving that kind of targeted aid regardless, so the entire argument rings hollow.
People are struggling. Northeast Indiana is no exception. Stop making excuses.
Boost the payments.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board.
