To the editor:
I opened an online clothing boutique in 2018 with the goal of eventually opening a brick and mortar location. I live on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, and started looking for the perfect spot near my home. I ran into dead end after dead end. I met Nora Schwartz right around the same time that I began to look for open spaces in surrounding towns. We went out to coffee and she was so welcoming. She walked me around town and showed me all of the ways that downtown Auburn has improved, and why it would be such a great place for me to open my business. Another friend had just showed me the perfect location that opened up in the 6th and Main walkthrough.
From the very beginning Nora was so helpful. Before I even opened my doors, she was stopping into my store to check in and see if I needed anything. She has introduced me to people around town, connected me with organizations like DABA, and made sure I was always aware of events going on. Even more, she supports me by bringing in her friends to shop with her at my store. I have always felt like I had someone on my side. Nora gave me confidence to know I could be successful in Auburn.
I’m so thankful that Nora and others guided me to Auburn to open my store. Everyone from the post office employees, to my “neighbors” on Main Street, to my amazing new customers have been so great to me. I couldn’t imagine being in business anywhere else.
Stephanie Souers, owner
Birch & Bell Boutique, Auburn
