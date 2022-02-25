To the editor:
Stop book banning now!
You might think that book banning is a thing of the past. However, that is certainly not the case. If you are looking for a copy of The Catcher in the Rye in my school library, don't bother. That book has been removed from the shelves. In fact, according to the American Library Association (ALA), over 5,000 books have been challenged or banned from schools and public libraries in the last decade.
A "challenge" is a formal written complaint requesting that a book be removed from a library. A book can be challenged by any person or group of people who think its content is harmful. Once that happens, a group of experts reviews the book to see whether they agree that it would hurt young people. If they decide that it would, they recommend removing the book. However, schools can ban books without such a review. They just choose not to buy the books at all!
The reason people give for removing books from school bookshelves is to protect children and young adults from content that might be dangerous. But some of the challenges are incredibly ridiculous. I can hardly believe them. The most challenged title this year was George by Alex Gino. The novel tells the story of Melissa, a fourth-grade girl who is struggling to be herself to the rest of the world. But people think they're offensive because of the content, conflicting with a religious viewpoint, and not reflecting “the values of our community”!
Another book on the list is To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. Despite dealing with the serious issues of rape and racial inequality, the novel is renowned for its warmth and humor. It has become a classic of modern American literature, winning the Pulitzer Prize. It's an interesting story that teens want to read.
Most banned books contain taboo language or violent, religious, sexual, political, or racial content. Some people think that banning such books will discourage children and young adults from developing bad attitudes, speech, and behavior. But personally, I don't think young people find words or details in books that they have not yet seen or heard in real life! Just read any daily newspaper. We learn our behavior from our parents and the people around us, not from the books we read. And some of the banned books are important works of art that young people can learn from.
I think it's wrong to limit young people's access to books. Book banning prevents us from examining different ideas and beliefs and learning to form our own opinions. Schools should teach us to accept others' ideas and respect our differences.
House Bill 1134 states that schools may not “engage in training, orientation, or therapy that presents any form of racial or sex stereotyping or blame on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.” If we are not allowed to see the mistakes of our past, we will surely regret living them all over again. This bill is divisive and places limitations on learning about the world around us. Books engage everyone to think, even young adults. This bill shrouds around truth and promotes myopic thinking.
How are the extreme left and extreme right to learn how to be human with one another if this type of divisive behavior continues?
How can that be taught in a classroom that bans books with "unacceptable" ideas?
Greg Houk
Auburn
