I just saw an article on KPC news about the transgender forum coming tonight to Kendallville at the fairgrounds. I've watched this author's video before pushing her book and listened to the end which wasn't easy. The book wants you to believe that there is a large number of transgender youth that aren't really transgender and that most of them are receiving all kinds of medical interventions and surgery that they later regret having.
I would encourage you to go to Google and read the article in Psychology Today called "New Book" Irreversible Damage " Is Full Of Misinformation" or "Irreversible Damage to the Trans Community: A Critical Review Of Abigail Shrier's Irreversible Damage (Part One)" on sciencebasedmedicine.org to learn everything you need to know about this book and this author.
Deborah Snyder
Kendallville
