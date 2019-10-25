To the editor:
I am writing to show my emphatic support for Nora Schwartz for Auburn City Council District 1.
Occasionally, we all hear complaining about, “The next generation lacks this or that.” Nora Schwartz is a member of the next generation who lacks nothing.
I have known her for a long time. I have had the pleasure of getting to know her, her husband and her extended family better in the past 10 years or so. Her resume is fantastic. It is exactly what we want from our new leaders. I do not know what else you could ask for. Nora has served in our military. She is a brave and courageous leader ready to do what is right for Auburn. She has led students as a successful middle school teacher, showing her ability to communicate. She is now driving several county boards for Junior Achievement, which shows she can direct, organize and coordinate groups of local peers.
She is enthusiastic, energetic and will inject that confidently but politely into our Auburn City Council. She respects and understands the accomplishments of Auburn’s current and past leaders, and will be eager to work together with them and learn from them. Auburn has a lot of excellent leaders across many generations. We are blessed in that way. My generation is ready to step up into leadership roles. I am absolutely certain Nora is poised, ready to grab that baton and sprint through, jump over or navigate in whatever way she deems best the hurdles Auburn may face.
This statement also carries over to my support of Sarah Payne for Mayor. I am curious to the answer of the question: If not now, then when? If not Nora Schwartz and Sarah Payne, then who?
Nora and Sarah should give us all the confidence to dismantle the assumed party allegiance in a local election. I am on the conservative Republican side of the political spectrum, and have already cast my vote for both. If you have not already voted, I am asking you to do the same. I am excited to see them be a part of our wonderful city leadership. For those who do not feel ready to vote on younger (but very qualified and experienced) leaders, I ask you to bury your fear, have hope and be ready to support when needed. We have great things coming to our community. Let’s do them together. And in the words of our next generation: #LetsGo!
Nick Scheumann
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.