Court is a place most Hoosiers don’t attend.
Unless you’re called for jury duty, you usually are only there if you’re facing charges, if you’re a victim of a crime, being sued, getting divorced or fighting a custody battle, none of which are events most people want to be involved in.
But court is incredibly important and also, we find, one of the most commonly misunderstood chambers of our government system. Many people don’t understand our state laws, especially on the criminal side, and how they are adjudicated and decided in an objective, calculated, codified way.
Now, thanks to an announcement from the Indiana Supreme Court, the state will allow for judges to have discretion as to whether they want to allow media to photograph or film within their courts.
Like it does before making any major rule changes, the Supreme Court tested it out in some trial counties both urban and rural (including nearby Allen County), gathered evidence, weighed pros and cons and made a final judgement. We’d expect no less from our state’s top arbiters of the law.
So what benefit does this present to Hoosiers?
Simply put, it shines more light into a part of our government that has remained one of the most closed off.
During the pandemic, when large in-person gatherings were discouraged, some courts opted to live stream all of their hearings, so that anyone in the public would be able to log on and watch. That gave people an unprecedented chance to observe what actually happens in courtrooms, as opposed to the fictionalized versions we see in TV and movies.
The upcoming rule change in May doesn’t mean a sudden free-for-all media frenzy in court. Judges can still deny recording of any type in their courtroom if they see fit, so it will be interesting to see which judges give it a try and in what manner.
Meanwhile, it presents a challenge to media across the state including newspapers like ours. What kind of event might warrant trying out photo or video coverage where we would have never been able to before, and how can we pull it off in a way that’s respectful, responsible and non-disruptive?
We know just from covering everyday events that people act differently when they see our reporters hoisting a camera or phone, whether that’s children throwing on goofy faces or interview subjects choosing their words more carefully.
There are also sensitivity issues to consider. Our newspapers, as a matter of policy, try not to identify victims of crimes unless absolutely pertinent to the story, especially in cases of sex crimes. In a courtroom where photos and videos are now possible, it is incumbent upon media to very seriously consider the implications of their coverage.
But there may also be other opportunities that make more sense. What was the defendant’s reaction when the jury read the guilty verdict in a murder trial? A photo of that moment might tell more of a story than text alone ever could.
As northeast Indiana’s newspaper company, we’ll be the first to admit we don’t have all the answers right now. It’s something our staff members will discuss internally, and look forward to discussing with our local judges.
But we will always support greater transparency in government, and the Supreme Court giving the opportunity for the media to help better open our courts to the public is a step worth taking.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
