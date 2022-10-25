To the Editor:
As a proud 1975 graduate of ENHS, I can only echo the remarks of my friends and classmates about the importance and value of our shared and beloved EN Theatre. As a former theater teacher and director, a principal and a district curriculum director, I have devoted my career to using and honoring all of the skills, mindsets, and leadership traits honed by Craig and Karen Munk all those years ago. I’ve written and spoken about their impact on my life both personally and professionally. My participation in ENHS Theatre continues to influence me daily in my relationships, work, communication, and decision making. The Munks invested in me and in every student they encountered.
Many of us pursued careers that were centered on sharing our passion for the arts as our way of paying it forward. We deeply felt the lasting and irreplaceable effect of theater love that sustained us in high school and beyond. We still feel that love, acceptance and profound sense of belonging. Belonging is something everyone deserves and needs.
To think that our ENHS Theatre might be in jeopardy, well, it’s truly heartbreaking. While it’s true that Craig Munk’s shoes may be impossible to fill, I believe that former ENHS theater student and now director Josh Ogle has the passion to carry our torch forward. Please lend him and our theater program your support.
I learned early in my career as a building and district instructional leader that one must learn where the absolute sacred traditions and practices of any given school or district might be. Believe me when I say that at East Noble, one of those most sacred aspects is the amazing theater program that has influenced and impacted literally thousands of students.
I couldn’t be more grateful for the influence of ENHS Theatre on my life. Thank you, thank you to the program and its directors — then and now.
Deb Freeman Ciochina
ENHS Class of 1975
Crown Point
