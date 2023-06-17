25 years ago
• Praising her financial expertise and people skills, the East Noble school board unanimously agreed to hire Dr. Jacqueline J. Beery as its next superintendent of schools. Th superintendent of Smith-Green Community Schools in Churubusco since 1995, Berry will begin her duties Aug. 1. Her three-year contract calls for a starting annual salary of $82,000. In addition, she will be given a $10,000 annual annuity which will be applied to her retirement benefits.
