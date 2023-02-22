Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Freezing rain early...changing to rain in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.