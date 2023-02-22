To the Editor:
The Noble County Lions Clubs (Albion Lions, Cromwell-Kimmell Lions, Ligonier Lions, Kendallville Lions, and Rome City-Brimfield Lions) want to thank those involved in our 5th Annual Noble County Lions Clubs' “Veterans Memorial Tribute” published Friday, Feb. 10, in The News Sun newspaper.
First of all, to The News Sun, Jenny Ernsberger and staff for producing a beautiful tribute, a personal family keepsake. We appreciate the weeks of work on this project by The News Sun and the traditional yearly corporate sponsors: Hite Funeral Home, of Kendallville; Young Family Funeral Home, of Kendallville, Wolcottville and Hudson; and Yeager Funeral Home, of Ligonier. Also a special thanks to Glen Coe, VFW-American Legion Historian, for his continued assistance with research. Local patriotic business sponsors include Lewger Machine & Tool, ColorMaster Inc., Precise Builders, Samuel Schwartz, Don Gura, of State Farm Insurance, Noble County Disposal, Community Foundation of Noble County, Stowaway Storage Units, Snyder's Lock & Key, Jones Family Dental, Northeastern Center, Tony and Regina Ley, of John Ley Monument Sales, Noble County Council on Aging, and Mark Grotrian, of Grotrain Tool & Die. Thank you for assisting us in providing a historical, accurate military service tribute to local Noble County Patriots. Their families appreciate your honor and respect of their patriotic military service.
If my math is correct, 121 veterans with ties to Noble County, passed away in 2022. We, as Lions, are proud to recognize them. At the same time, we are deeply saddened to see a record number this past year.
This tribute started five years ago within the Kendallville Lions Club. It has grown to include all of Noble County veterans who pass away yearly. Loren Allen, Ken Lash, and I started this project in 2018. As Lions, we saw this idea as a community project that needed to be done as a public display of our support of veterans and those who serve in the military. We will continue to honor, respect and support these patriots going forward.
Thanks again to all who assisted our Lions Clubs with this annual traditional memorial military tribute. To the veterans, we thank you, appreciate you, and you will be remembered for your service and sacrifice. Never forgotten!
Noble Lions Clubs Zone Chairman Steve Kramer, Kendallville;
Lions Veterans Memorial Tribute Committee members,
Greg Leatherman, Albion Lions;
Tim Kreischer, Cromwell-Kimmell Lions;
Phil Fought, Ligonier Lions;
Brad Baker, Rome City-Brimfield Lions
