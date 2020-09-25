It feels like it’s time for productive change
To the editor:
I’ll make this quick. Because that’s the rate of change these days. Quick.
If 2020 has taught us anything it’s that all the old ways of doing things can go right out the window. And, sometimes we have to learn new tricks to be successful.
From everything I’ve read and heard from friends and family, our DeKalb Central teachers and support staff have done an amazing job supporting their students in new ways. They’ve risen to the occasion and learned new tricks themselves to keep students engaged and safe while doing their absolute best to teach their subject. We are blessed with amazing teachers.
However, I don’t hear the same enthusiasm for our school board.
It feels like it’s time for change. It feels like it’s time for the energy and fresh perspective that new people bring to the board table.
I say this with kindness and love because I am a DeKalb graduate as are all of my children.
There are three school board seats up for election this November. We all vote for all three.
Val Armstrong runs unopposed and has only been on the school board for a very short time. I see enthusiasm in her as she attends everything. I see her energy for our school on social media. I believe in an environment where new views were prized, she would really shine.
Heather Krebs has been on the board for almost ten years. I know this because she mentioned it in her letter to the editor. Her opponent John Davis is extremely involved in our community, is a young parent, and is a very enthusiastic and knowledgeable volunteer. His financial experience seems like something that would be beneficial to this board. While I appreciate Ms. Kreb’s many years on the board, I’d like to see some new vision on some old topics, rather than repeated talking points.
And finally there are Josh Newbauer and Jeff Johnson, both new candidates for the DeKalb Central board. Also, both good men in our community.
I see Josh’s campaign signs alongside Heather’s signs in top administrator’s yards, our school attorney’s yard, and at the Changes Academy (a DeKalb Central program on North Street). That is (at worst) a “concern” and (at best) a promise of status quo to me. And, I wonder if I’m the only one noticing this.
I just want to see positive and productive change toward a brand new future where our community and our families are the obvious priority to our school board. I want to see and feel a genuine partnership between our public schools and our local business community. And I want my children to want to live here and raise their children here.
We all get to vote for three school board members. I’m voting for Val Armstrong, John Davis, and Jeff Johnson for an enthusiastic future.
Michelle Noe
Auburn
