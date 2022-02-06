Everyone did a great job this past week amid a huge snowfall.
It helped avoid bigger problems, and while getting out and about is still challenging and difficult in some areas, things could be a lot worse.
Weather forecasters got the word out early and often about the potential impact of this storm, with frequent updates about the timing and snowfall. The National Weather Service put out a winter weather warning ahead of time, giving northeast Indiana an official heads up.
Predictions about big snowstorms in recent years have often gone bust, but this time around, the numbers were pretty spot on.
As snow started coming down heavy on Wednesday, local emergency management offices responded by putting on travel advisories. Those alerts remind people of something they should already know — drive less when roads are sloppy — but they do help to reduce traffic, which helps reduce the number of slideoffs and crashes. Fewer crashes can also mean fewer power outages, which can affect thousands at a time when having power at home is critical.
Local police were pleasantly surprised by how few issues they had over the last few days. Residents took the advisories seriously and were driving more carefully than usual. Typically, a small snow or a bit of ice sends cars flying all over the roads, but that wasn’t really the case this time.
All of those factors combined have made it easier for snow plow drivers to do their jobs. When cars wreck, slide off or are otherwise out and about during heavy snows, it can slow down or even halt their routes.
Road conditions, especially in the rural areas, can still be difficult to navigate. That’s always the case when we get a lot of snow, especially a light snow prone to blowing.
But considering that the four-county area got close to a foot of snow, the fact that roads are open enough for people to get back to work and get places they need to go is pretty amazing.
It’s still best to stay home if you don’t need to be out and a streak of cold weather is likely to keep the accumulation and snow pack around for a while, so caution will still be needed.
But the combined efforts of meteorologists, emergency managers, police and individuals everywhere helped keep this snowstorm manageable when it could have been a catastrophe.
Great work all around.
Let’s remember the lessons learned the next time the region gets an appreciable snow.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
