90 years ago
• Ervin Baughman, Mott Street, Kendallville, was made the victim of highway bandits last evening on the road east of Fairbanks corners, south of the city, according to a report made to police. Baughman said he was enroute to Kendallville, about 8:30 o’clock when he was compelled to stop his car because of another machine which blocked the road at a narrow point. As he stopped he was met by two men who searched him, relieving him of $8 and a bank book. He said the highwaymen wore masks, one of the men being tall and slender and the other short and of heavy stature. Baughman said that after robbing him the men entered their machine, an old model Essex sedan, drove to road No. 3 and turned south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.