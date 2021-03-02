To the editor:
2020 is a year the world shall never forget. Through a global pandemic, social unrest, a presidential election, and natural disasters, St. Martin's Healthcare was committed to serving our community in need. We had to make countless policy and procedural changes to provide a safe and germ-free environment for quality health care.
Like most, we pivoted. In a recent analysis of our clinic numbers and statistical analysis of patient demographics, we discovered inspiring results. In 2020, we provided a total of 3,957 patient visits to 1,162 unique patients. More striking still, 543 of those patients were new to St. Martin's Healthcare. These new patients needed our care because of loss of income and insurance. Based on the patient questionnaire we conducted at every visit, without St. Martin's Healthcare, these patients would have ended up in the ER or simply gone without care altogether.
In 2020 we offered basic health care, dental care, vision services, mental health counseling, prescription assistance, women's health, administered flu shots, offered skin cancer screenings and dermatology clinics. None of this would have been possible if not for the support of our wonderful volunteers and our committed staff.
Thanks to the financial support of churches, businesses, civic groups, foundations, and individual donors, our clinic cared for the unique health care needs of over 1,100 neighbors in need. Thanks to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and their partnerships with Direct Relief and Americares, we had PPE and disinfecting supplies to protect staff, patients and volunteers.
Whether it was over the phone, through a secure video call, wearing PPE like armor in the parking lot, or behind garb and mask in the clinic dental and exam rooms, our mission to impactfully meet the health care needs of individuals and families who would otherwise go without access to health care was achieved. All services provided at the clinic are at no charge to our patients, but donations are encouraged.
All clinic visits are by appointment only. Please call the clinic to make your appointment at 260-357-0077. All medical, dental, mental health and vision appointments will continue to be face-to-face appointments. Request can be made for audio or telehealth visits at any time.
With continued support, we are more than willing and ready to do it all again in 2021. St. Martin's Healthcare has been serving the uninsured and underinsured needs of DeKalb and Noble County residents since 2005.
Grace E. Caswell
Director of Development
St. Martin's Healthcare, Inc.
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.