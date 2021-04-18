25 years ago
• After two hours of intense questioning, winners and runners-up were declared in the East Noble Indiana History Facts Contest finals held in the Kendallville Central School auditorium. The students were Cassie Shamberger and Kara Thompson of Avilla School; Katie Sparks and Hillary Luttman of North Side School; Mike Hosted of Rome City School; Brian Tilghman and Brett Meyer, both of Wayne Center School; and Andrew Follis of LaOtto School. Five of the students answered each question correctly while Luttman, Sparks and Follis missed only one question each to make them runners-up. Students were asked 156 questions and had to identify counties and rivers by number. Jim Tilghman, Wayne Center principal, was coordinator of the event; Marilynn Quick, assistant school superintendent, asked questions; Jim Nixon, principal at Kendallville Central Elementary, was emcee; and Barb Curran assisted along with other corporation teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.