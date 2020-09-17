To the editor:
On July 24, when I announced I was running for DeKalb Central United School Board, I never could have imagined the journey I would be taking. With multiple public events, I have had the opportunity to listen to the public while knocking on doors, talking with neighbors, friends and those who attend my church. I have loved everything about the interaction I have had with each individual or group!
I want to thank the community and those in our school district for talking with me as you have shared your aspirations and concerns for our district and kids. I want to thank the administration and staff in the district, who welcomed me when I came with questions, as I researched concerns people brought to my attention during this campaign so far.
I have changes, which I would like see made as your next school board member. I plan to take my thoughts, the ideas of our taxpayers, the desires shared with me by students and staff and bring them to the table for discussion. Conversely, I have heard a need from families and employees to have a more robust and efficient avenue in which concerns could be heard and discussed. There appears to be some opportunity to build trust in this department with some thoughtful discussion.
I am making it a priority to be accessible to the public and to be open minded. I work in Auburn's downtown business district. Whenever I do not have an appointment, you are always welcome to come in and chat. I have given out a personal email, as well as a promise to be available 24/7 for whomever has a concern or question.
Thank you to everyone for the huge support you have given me so far in this campaign. I have loved meeting so many new people, as well as seeing familiar faces through my regular community volunteerism. I look forward to the next few weeks as I continue to introduce myself to the community.
Friends, family and community members always remember, when you want to talk, I will be ready to listen. It is my goal to connect with our community for our children's future!
John Davis
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.