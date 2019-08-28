To the editor:
I would like to thank the people of Ligonier who helped our team raise funds for Relay for Life.
Most importantly, I would like to thank Kathy Krider and her granddaughters, Shelly Bergman, American Legion of Ligonier, Nelson's Chicken and Carlex.
Without these people we couldn't have done it.
Sue Chandler
Team captain of Crazy Ladies
